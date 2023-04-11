Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 20:13

Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud

The 32-year-old played for Spanish club Sevilla from 2016-2019
Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud

Associated Press Reporters

Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended prison sentence of six months and a day by a Spanish court for tax fraud.

The France international was also fined almost €134,000 for not properly paying taxes in Spain.

The 32-year-old played for Spanish side Sevilla from 2016-2019.

The sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player’s defence team, the court said.

Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain.

More in this section

Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest
Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes
spainfrancebenyedderwissam ben yedder
Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high

Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more