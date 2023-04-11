Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 10:00

Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest

Brighton are confident of securing new deal with hot property Evan Ferguson.
Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest

By PA Sport Staff

England Under-19 midfielder Alex Scott is a summer target for Liverpool, but they face competition according to the Daily Mail. West Ham and Wolves are also keen on the 19-year-old Bristol City star.

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Another teenager attracting attention is Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, 18. But the Daily Mail reports that Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with the striker, despite the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Brighton, meanwhile, are keen on bringing in winger Reiss Nelson, 23, according to the Daily Mail. He will be a free agent when his Arsenal contract expires this summer.

Another Arsenal youngster could also be heading out of the Emirates this summer with the club open to selling Folarin Balogun, 21, according to The Times. The England Under-21 forward is on loan at Reims.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
England’s Kalvin Phillips (left) and Italy’s Lorenzo Pellegrini (Adam Davy/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Aston Villa have been linked with taking the England midfielder, 27, from Manchester City after just one season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham are tracking the Manchester United full-back, 25, ahead of a potential summer move.

More in this section

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
It’s insane – Ryan Reynolds amazed only one club can win automatic promotion It’s insane – Ryan Reynolds amazed only one club can win automatic promotion
Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics
soccermanchester unitedfootballliverpoolbrightontransfersarsenalkalvin phillipsgossipalex scottreiss nelsonevan ferguson
Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles

Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more