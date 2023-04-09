Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 15:26

Wexford GAA say racist abuse of Lee Chin will be dealt with 'very seriously'

Racist comments were directed towards Wexford hurler Lee Chin in the closing stages of the match
James Cox

Wexford GAA has said the racist abuse directed at one of its players will be dealt with "very seriously".

A charity hurling match between Tipperary and Wexford was abandoned on Saturday as a result of racist abuse from the stands.

Both counties have condemned what happened, and said an investigation will take place.

Micheál Martin - chairperson of the Wexford County Board - said there's no place for racism in our games or in our society.

He told South East Radio: "We don't tolerate this. Lee gives his time so generously for club and county... and the community I would say as well.

"The simple answer is he should not be subjected to this, and we will ensure by working with the Tipperary GAA that this is dealt with in the proper manner."

He added: "There are children in modern Ireland now of all races who deserve to be treated with respect. What Lee has commented on previously is that they deserve to be able to play the game without comments like this.

"He has challenged this previously [racial abuse], so there's an onus on us to ensure we challenge that for Lee and for the future of sport."

