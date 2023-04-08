Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 21:50

Tipperary condemn racist abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

Tipperary GAA have condemned the racial abuse of Wexford star Lee Chin during an inter-county challenge match in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday
Tipperary condemn racist abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

James Cox

Tipperary GAA have condemned the racial abuse of Wexford star Lee Chin during an inter-county challenge match in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday.

The racial abuse was directed at Chin with minutes remaining in the game, and it resulted in it being called off prematurely.

Tipperary said both counties would investigate the incident fully.

A statement read: "The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club," a statement read.

"Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.

"Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

"Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

"Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully."

More in this section

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves
Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi
Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat
wexford gaatipperary gaalee chin
Masters suspended after heavy rain with Brooks Koepka leading the way at Augusta

Masters suspended after heavy rain with Brooks Koepka leading the way at Augusta

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more