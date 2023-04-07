Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 12:28

Roscommon kick-boxer moves to number one in world rankings

Michael Bolton

Gary McDonnell will be competing on Irish soil for the first time in three years this Saturday, and will enter the ring as the world number one in his 60 kg division.

McDonnell trains out of Claremorris Ultimate Kickboxing Club, where he has grown from strength to strength ahead of this weekend's bout.

The 30-year-old Ballyforan man will compete in the World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO)professional tournament in Dublin when he takes on Troy Gannon from Dublin.

As reported by the Roscommon Herald, this weekend will give Irish fans to opportunity to see the talented kick-boxer in action, having won the Austrian Classics WAKO World Cup in Austria last month.

McDonnell also won the WAKO lightweight European champion last November in Turkey.

