Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 09:32

Football rumours: Liverpool linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

The 23-year-old England midfielder would add energy to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.
By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool have shown interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as Jurgen Klopp hopes to take advantage of the sacking of coach Graham Potter and the Chelsea’s Financial Fair Play requirements, the Independent reports. Gallagher, 23, has played 25 games in the Premier League this season scoring one goal and would inject energy into Liverpool’s midfield.

The Leicester Mercury reports sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter could replace Brendan Rogers at Leicester City. Potter, who was at Chelsea for only seven months, could provide the Foxes with a quick solution as they fight to avoid relegation.

Leicester City have shown interest in sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Fulham manager Marco Silva are all being discussed as Potter’s replacement at Chelsea, the Mirror reports.

Jesper Lindstrom: Sky Sports Germany reports both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old Danish midfielder, who is currently playing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea will have a battle on their hands to keep defender Reece James as Real Madrid circle

Reece James: The Chelsea defender is reportedly being targeted by Real Madrid who could be willing to pay up to £90m for the 23-year-old England defender, according to Football Insider.

