Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 16:14

Manchester City to make late decision on Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool clash

Haaland sat out the international break with a groin problem.
Manchester City to make late decision on Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool clash

By Andy Hampson, PA

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

The prolific striker withdrew from Norway’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers after suffering a groin injury in City’s FA Cup victory over Burnley a fortnight ago.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, will be assessed after City’s final training session ahead of the lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola, right, will check on Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola, right, will check on Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “Erling is recovering. We’ll see this afternoon. The last training is at 4pm and we will see how he feels.”

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand, have a big few weeks ahead.

They face Bayern Munich over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals and then face the Gunners in another crucial fixture before the end of April.

It could therefore be a risk to play Haaland this weekend if not fully fit but Guardiola is not ruling anything out.

He said: “We’ll see, the doctors and the player will decide, if he feels good. We’ll see, life at this stage is risks and sometimes you have to take.”

City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden, who underwent surgery to remove his appendix last week.

Guardiola said: “The doctors tell me (he will be out) two or three weeks. We will see how he develops.”

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne
Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia
Michael Vaughan cleared of charge of using racist language while at Yorkshire Michael Vaughan cleared of charge of using racist language while at Yorkshire
soccerpremier leagueman citypep guardiolaerling haaland
Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more