Wrexham Women footballers played their guts out to secure title – Reynolds

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Reynolds has congratulated Wrexham AFC Women on playing their “guts out” to secure a title win.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star, who has co-owned Welsh side Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney since 2021, celebrated the female-affiliated club taking home the Genero Adran North title at the weekend.

The women’s club won their 11th game in the league in early March, clinching the win, and the Red Dragons lifted the trophy when the league season concluded on Sunday.

The champions also beat Connah’s Quay Nomads 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground.

On Monday, Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football.

“Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy.

“These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up.”

The Deadpool actor also shared a series of photos which showed him celebrating the win with the female club and posing with Wrexham AFC players.

Since Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed a deal for Wales’s oldest club two years ago, the pair have invested in the club and promoted its profile through a fly-on-the-wall Welcome To Wrexham documentary.

They were also honoured in November by the Welsh government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language when they were given the Dragon Award.

Wrexham AFC, who are National League promotion contenders, made headlines in late January when they came close to knocking Championship side Sheffield United out of the FA Cup, instead getting a replay at Bramall Lane which they lost 3-1 after late goals.