Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 16:54

FAI condemns 'vile and horrific' racist abuse aimed at Ireland U15s

The FAI has condemned "vile and horrific" racist abuse that was aimed at players in the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad
FAI condemns 'vile and horrific' racist abuse aimed at Ireland U15s

James Cox

The FAI has condemned "vile and horrific" racist abuse that was aimed at players in the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad.

They are working with gardaí and social media companies to identify the people behind the racist posts.

The FAI also said support has been offered to the affected players and their families.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: "There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions."

FAI president Gerry McAnaney added: "I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under-15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country.

"I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport."

More in this section

Rory McIlroy through in Austin after rolling back years to outwit Keegan Bradley Rory McIlroy through in Austin after rolling back years to outwit Keegan Bradley
Dara O’Shea wants Ireland to write new history in France showdown Dara O’Shea wants Ireland to write new history in France showdown
Saturday sport: Ireland trail Wales in Six Nations opener, Irish provinces in URC action Saturday sport: Ireland trail Wales in Six Nations opener, Irish provinces in URC action
fairepublic of irelandjonathan hillracist abusegerry mcananeyracist messages
Scott McTominay scores two late goals as Scotland cruise past Cyprus

Scott McTominay scores two late goals as Scotland cruise past Cyprus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more