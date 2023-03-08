Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 10:11

Football rumours: Newcastle throw hat in ring for Mason Mount

Newcastle’s wealthy ownership could put the Magpies in a position to swoop on the England international.
Football rumours: Newcastle throw hat in ring for Mason Mount

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The Daily Mail says Liverpool are keen on the 24-year-old, but Newcastle’s wealthy ownership could put the Magpies in a position to swoop on the England international.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have identified two major names as primary targets. The Gunners are believed to be lining up moves for Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice as they look to continue building towards a sustained period of success.

Brighton and Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Amax Stadium
Could Brighton’s Moises Caicedo be moving to Chelsea? (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Chelsea are maintaining their interest in midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues are said to be among a number of teams monitoring the 21-year-old, despite the Ecuador international recently signing a new contract at Brighton.

And the Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is at the top of Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Jude Bellingham has been linked with numerous clubs recently (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham: French outlet Footmercato says Real Madrid have stepped up their recruitment of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Adrien Rabiot: Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all monitoring the Juventus midfielder’s contract situation.

More in this section

Northern Ireland boss looks to Paddy McNair as Euro qualifying campaign begins Northern Ireland boss looks to Paddy McNair as Euro qualifying campaign begins
Taulupe Faletau admits it is ‘hard to give your all’ amid Wales contract row Taulupe Faletau admits it is ‘hard to give your all’ amid Wales contract row
Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland
soccerpremier leaguefootballtransfersmason mountgossip
Chris Wilder replaces Slaven Bilic at Watford as managerial churn continues

Chris Wilder replaces Slaven Bilic at Watford as managerial churn continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more