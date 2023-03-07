Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 14:34

Glasgow quartet added to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Ireland

Suspended Grant Gilchrist has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has returned to Bath.
By PA Sport Staff

Glasgow quartet Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Stafford McDowall have been added to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations game against Ireland on Sunday.

Suspended Grant Gilchrist, who misses the rest of the campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France, has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has returned to Bath.

With matches against the Irish and Italy at BT Murrayfield remaining, Gregor Townsend’s side have two wins from three fixtures, while Ireland have won all three of their games.

