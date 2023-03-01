Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 21:53

Manchester United produce late fightback to beat West Ham in the FA Cup

Alejandro Garnacho put the hosts ahead in the last minute.
Manchester United produce late fightback to beat West Ham in the FA Cup

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Alejandro Garnacho inspired Manchester United to a late comeback win against West Ham as Erik ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the Old Trafford giants’ first silverware since 2017 but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put David Moyes’ West Ham into a deserved lead at Old Trafford.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround, with teenager Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred in a 3-1 triumph.

There was sense of relief among the delighted celebrations as Ten Hag’s men progressed from the fifth-round tie despite a shaky performance, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic steps up a gear to breeze past Tallon Griekspoor in Dubai Novak Djokovic steps up a gear to breeze past Tallon Griekspoor in Dubai
Evan Ferguson goal sinks Stoke and carries Seagulls into last eight of FA Cup Evan Ferguson goal sinks Stoke and carries Seagulls into last eight of FA Cup
Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win
soccerfa cupman utdwest hamman utd vs west hamold trafford
Arsenal march on at Premier League summit by thrashing Everton

Arsenal march on at Premier League summit by thrashing Everton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more