Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 11:31

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva sustained knee ligament damage in loss at Spurs

The 38-year-old was forced off in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea have announced defender Thiago Silva suffered knee ligament damage during Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

The 38-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Blues’ loss to their London rivals and underwent a scan on his return to the club’s Cobham training centre on Monday.

Chelsea have not indicated how long the veteran Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for.

“Scan results have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible,” a club statement read.

The loss of a key player is a major blow to under-pressure head coach Graham Potter, who has managed just two wins from Chelsea’s last 15 games in all competitions.

Silva has featured in all but three of the Blues’ 24 top-flight matches this term, in addition to six of their seven Champions League fixtures.

