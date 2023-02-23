Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 10:04

Commentator John Motson dies aged 77

Motson spent 50 years at the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.
By PA Sport Staff

British football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77.

Motson, born in Salford, England, enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

An announcement on the BBC Sport website read: “Legendary commentator John Motson, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77.”

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

soccermotsonjohn motson
