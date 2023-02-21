Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 15:49

Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

The Spaniard, 52, led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final.
Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds have announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as Jesse Marsch’s successor, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Leeds slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday’s defeat at Everton and face bottom club Southampton in Gracia’s first game in charge at Elland Road on Saturday.

More in this section

Warren Gatland delays naming Wales team for under-threat England showdown Warren Gatland delays naming Wales team for under-threat England showdown
GAA weekend preview: Crucial weekend in football and hurling league's GAA weekend preview: Crucial weekend in football and hurling league's
Former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters joins LIV Golf for 2023 season Former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters joins LIV Golf for 2023 season
soccerpremier leagueleedsjavi gracia
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte absent from open training session

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more