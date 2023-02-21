Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 12:03

Leeds set to appoint Javi Gracia as new boss

The 52-year-old Spaniard, who was Watford’s head coach between 2018 and 2019, looks set to become Jesse Marsch’s successor.
By PA Sport Staff

Leeds are on the verge of appointing Javi Gracia as their new boss after he was pictured arriving at Elland Road on Tuesday morning.

Marsch was sacked earlier this month after a defeat at Nottingham Forest, with under-21s manager Michael Skubala placed in interim charge for the last three games.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – Premier League – City Ground
Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Yorkshire club earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gracia, who arrived in West Yorkshire on Tuesday morning, is reportedly expected to sign an initial deal until the end of the season and will be tasked with keeping the second-bottom club in the Premier League.

He has been out of work since leaving Al Sadd in June, but did well in his previous spell in England, taking the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final and securing an 11th-placed finish in the league before being sacked just four games into the following season.

His expected appointment will end a lengthy search for Marsch’s replacement, with the club having been linked with Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Alfred Schreuder.

Gracia looks set to be in charge in time for Saturday’s crunch game with Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday.

