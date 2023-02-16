Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 18:12

Ireland’s Kathryn Dane hopeful of rugby return after suffering brain haemorrhage

The 26-year-old admits her rehabilitation will “take some time”.
By PA Sport staff

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane hopes to make a full recovery and return to rugby after revealing she suffered a brain haemorrhage during training.

The 26-year-old was treated by medical staff following the incident late last year and admits her rehabilitation will “take some time”.

Dane, who plays for Ulster and Old Belvedere, made her international debut in 2019 and has 23 caps.

“Three months ago I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training,” she posted on Twitter.

“I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby, but it will take some time.”

Enniskillen-born Dane has been a mainstay in the Irish team since coming off the bench to win her maiden cap in a 51-7 defeat to England during the 2019 Six Nations.

She also works as a physiotherapist in Dublin.

Kathryn Dane has 23 Ireland caps
“Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at hand to respond immediately and get me the care I needed,” Dane added.

“Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support.

“For now I will be Ireland’s biggest fan.”

