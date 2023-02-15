Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 11:00

Football rumours: Chelsea to join race for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.
Football rumours: Chelsea to join race for Jude Bellingham

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph. The report comes despite the Blues spending more than £600m in the past two transfer windows. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.

Arsenal v Leicester City – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Leicester’s James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph also reports Leicester are stepping up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison. The move is said to be an attempt to keep the 26-year-old out of the hands of suitors Newcastle and Tottenham, with the 26-year-old entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

Argentina v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Lusail Stadium
Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are expecting to field a wealth of summer offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, they are under no pressure to release the 30-year-old, as his contract runs through to 2027.

The Manchester Evening News, via Caught Offside, says Manchester United are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Japan v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Khalifa International Stadium
Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ansu Fati: Mundo Deportivo reports the 20-year-old forward has no desire to leave Barcelona, despite a wealth of interest from across Europe.

Yassine Bounou: Spanish Outlet AS says Tottenham are exploring a summer move for the Sevilla goalkeeper.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola says sorry to Steven Gerrard for ‘unnecessary and stupid comments’ Pep Guardiola says sorry to Steven Gerrard for ‘unnecessary and stupid comments’
Football rumours: Atletico Madrid considering move for Christian Pulisic Football rumours: Atletico Madrid considering move for Christian Pulisic
Stefanos Tsitsipas makes winning return in his first match since Australian Open Stefanos Tsitsipas makes winning return in his first match since Australian Open
soccerpremier leaguefootballjude bellinghamtransfersemiliano martinezyassine bounoujames maddisongossipansu fati
Pep Guardiola tells Man City players they must give everything to retain title

Pep Guardiola tells Man City players they must give everything to retain title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more