Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 01:11

Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to first-leg win at PSG

The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions.
Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to first-leg win at PSG

By PA Sport staff

Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 Champions League first-leg win at Paris St Germain.

The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions, who dominated until the latter stages when Kylian Mbappe came off the bench.

In the first half, Sergio Ramos’ last-ditch tackle denied Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting went close with a header and Coman shot wide of the near post.

Just before the break, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got down well to hold Joshua Kimmich’s low drive.

The goal arrived in the 53rd minute when Paris-born Coman drifted unmarked into the box from wide on the right and hit a cushioned volley underneath Donnarumma.

Donnarumma went some way to making amends with a stunning point-blank save to tip Choupo-Moting’s effort onto the crossbar.

Mbappe, a substitute after recovering from injury, twice had the ball in the net late on as PSG rallied, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg after he was sent off for a second booking for bringing down Lionel Messi in stoppage time.

More in this section

Football rumours: Atletico Madrid considering move for Christian Pulisic Football rumours: Atletico Madrid considering move for Christian Pulisic
Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors
Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title
soccerfootballuefa champions leaguebayern munichparis st-germainpsg vs bayern munichkingsley comanparc des princes
Pep Guardiola says sorry to Steven Gerrard for ‘unnecessary and stupid comments’

Pep Guardiola says sorry to Steven Gerrard for ‘unnecessary and stupid comments’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more