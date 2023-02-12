Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 16:45

Leeds, Man Utd and Premier League condemn fan chants about historic tragedies

The grim chants could be heard during the first half of the game.
By PA Sport Staff

Leeds and Manchester United issued a joint statement condemning sickening chants heard during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Elland Road.

The match was played out in a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when small groups of rival fans traded grim chants about the 1958 Munich disaster and the death of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

The clubs’ statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

The Premier League also released a statement, which read: “The Premier League condemns the chanting heard during today’s match between Leeds United and Manchester United.

“The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency.”

