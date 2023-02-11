Saturday sport: Ireland take on France in crucial Six Nations match

Rugby

Ireland take on France in a massive Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Despite a tight victory over Italy last weekend, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said the French cannot be underestimated. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Today’s other game sees Wales look to atone for that Cardiff defeat as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

It begins at 4.45pm in Edinburgh.

🤩 World class tries only when Ireland and France meet.



So many quality finishes here ✨#IREvFRA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/9FzBh3EkKQ — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 11, 2023

Soccer

Today's Premier League action got underway at 12.30pm, with West Ham hosting Chelsea.

In the 3pm games, Arsenal can re-establish an eight-point lead over Manchester City when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are away to Leicester, Brighton make the trip to Crystal Palace, Fulham entertain Nottingham Forest, and bottom side Southampton welcome Wolves to St. Mary’s.

At 5.30pm, Newcastle can move up to third if they win at Eddie Howe’s former side Bournemouth.

Gaelic games

Cian Lynch makes his first Limerick start since April when they face Clare this evening in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Laois and Waterford are both seeking their first wins of the season when they meet in Division 1B.

Golf

Tom McKibbin is two shots off the lead following his third round at the Singapore Classic.

The Holywood clubman carded a one-under-par 71 and sits at 12-under overall, behind joint-leaders Jeunghun Wang and Alejandro Del Rey.

Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Naas this afternoon, with the first off at 1.05pm.