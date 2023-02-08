Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 21:50

Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal

Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored three second-half goals to ease to victory.
Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal

By PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 victory over Al Ahly.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas sealed the win at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Ali Maaloul’s spot-kick briefly made Madrid sweat but they reached Saturday’s final – where they face Al Hilal – and could even afford Luka Modric’s late penalty miss.

Hussein El Shahat tested Andriy Lunin – in for the injured Thibaut Courtois – but Madrid grabbed the lead through Vinicius.

The striker had already hit the post before he opened the scoring three minutes before the break.

Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng directed a weak header back towards goal and Vinicius cashed in to beat Mohamed El Shenawy.

Valverde doubled the lead soon after the break when he slotted in after Rodrygo’s effort was saved.

Al Ahly reduced the deficit after 64 minutes when Eduardo Camavinga brought down El Shahat in the box and Maaloul converted the penalty.

Madrid could have restored their two-goal advantage with three minutes left when Vinicius was ruled to have been felled in the box.

It appeared the striker slipped but El Shenawy saved Modric’s spot-kick.

Yet Carlo Ancelotti’s side did add a third in stoppage time when Rodrygo combined with Dani Ceballos to wrap up the win.

Substitute Arribas then added the flourish with a minute of injury time left when he fired in from a Camavinga pass.

More in this section

LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1st Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1st
Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes
soccerreal madridfifa club world championshipal ahly cairo
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more