Football rumours: Man City plot move for Leicester midfielder James Maddison

And Hakim Ziyech’s loan move to Paris St Germain appears to have collapsed after Chelsea messed up the necessary paperwork.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City are interested in a move for Leicester midfielder James Maddison this summer, the Daily Mail reports. The 26-year-old will soon be entering the final 12 months of his £100,000-a-week contract at the King Power Stadium and has so far shown no inclination to sign an extension.

While the Daily Echo reports via Sky Sport Italia that Bournemouth have turned down the chance to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. The 23-year-old Italy international supposedly had a change of heart about joining the south coast club.

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech‘s loan move to Paris St Germain appears to have collapsed after the Blues messed up the necessary paperwork. The 29-year-old had been expected to complete a switch to PSG on deadline day before it emerged Chelsea had provided the wrong documents and the transfer was not completed in time.

Northern Ireland’s Alistair McCann (left) and Italy’s Nicolo Barella battle for the ball
Nicolo Barella (right) was reportedly a target for Chelsea (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nicolo Barella: Tuttomercatoweb reports in Italian that Chelsea asked Inter Milan about their willingness to sell the 25-year-old but the Serie A club were not prepared to let the Italy midfielder go.

Milan Skriniar: Sport Mediaset reports via Football Italia that Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has said it is up to the 27-year-old if he wants to sign a new contract or not when his deal expires in the summer.

