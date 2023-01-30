Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 13:30

Tom Stewart added to Ireland squad ahead of Six Nations opener

The uncapped Ulster hooker comes into the group as additional cover for Ronan Kelleher, who has a hamstring issue.
By PA Sport staff

Uncapped Tom Stewart has joined the Ireland squad as preparations continue for their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales.

The Ulster hooker comes into the group as additional cover for Ronan Kelleher, who will be monitored after picking up a hamstring injury.

Stewart is a former Ireland Under-20 international and was also involved in the matchday preparations for the Ireland A game against the All Blacks XV in November.

Ireland go into the Six Nations tournament top of the World Rugby rankings and will travel to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Josh van der Flier.

six nations rugby union ireland rugby tom stewart
