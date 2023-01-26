Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:54

Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic rewarded with new four-year deal

The 18-year-old has made starts in the Premier League, FA and Carabao Cups and also made his Champions League debut in 10 appearances.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic has been rewarded for his first-team breakthrough this season with a new contract.

The 18-year-old has made starts in the Premier League – also scoring his first goal – FA and Carabao Cups and also made his Champions League debut in 10 appearances.

Bajcetic, who admits his rapid rise from under-18s football last season to first-team squad has surprised even him, has agreed a new four-year deal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp praised Bajcetic’s progress this season, saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”

The new contract for the Spaniard, who joined in December 2020 from Celta Vigo for £220,000, reflects the club’s policy of acquiring and retaining the best available young talent with nine of the last 10 permanent signings aged 25 or under.

“A year ago I was playing under-18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year,” Bajcetic told liverpoolfc.com

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully (there are) more things to come.”

soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpooljurgen kloppstefan bajcetic
