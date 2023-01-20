Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 21:47

GAA: Mayo win Connacht League; Cork claim McGrath Cup

Mayo saw off Roscommon at the Air Dome on Friday evening
Mayo have got 2023 off to a winning start after defeating Roscommon 0-13 to 0-9 in the Connacht Football League.

It was not the most exciting of encounters in the Air Dome, as Roscommon only managed to muster up two points to Mayo's five in the opening half.

Two points apiece within five minutes of the restart set the second half off at a higher tempo, but the late appearance of Cillian O'Connor proved a sorry sight for the Rossies as the Ballintubber man nabbed two points from play in the closing minutes.

Down in Munster, Cork saw off Limerick to claim the McGrath Cup, winning in Mallow on a scoreline of 0-19 to 2-7.

A goal either side of the break was not enough for the Treaty men, who trailed throughout thanks in part to the sharpshooting of captain Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock.

gaacorkfootballlimerickmayoroscommonconnacht football leaguemcgrath cup
