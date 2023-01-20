Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:59

West Ham seal signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa

Ings has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £12million.
West Ham seal signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa

By Andy Sims, PA

West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

Ings has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £12million, until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old is eligible for an immediate debut in Saturday’s crunch home meeting with fellow strugglers Everton.

“I’m really excited to join West Ham United,” said Ings.

“It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham.

“We’ve got some massive games ahead of us – and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Danny Ings is Aston Villa's top scorer in all competitions this season
Danny Ings is Aston Villa’s top scorer in all competitions this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manager David Moyes had previously stated he would not be making too many moves in the January transfer window, but acted after his goal-shy side slipped into the relegation zone.

“I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad,” he said.

“He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season.”

More in this section

Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends
Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace Erik ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro in ‘important’ game against Palace
Man City stage stunning second-half recovery to beat Spurs Man City stage stunning second-half recovery to beat Spurs
soccerwest hamings
Andy Murray’s record-setting 11 comebacks from two sets down to win

Andy Murray’s record-setting 11 comebacks from two sets down to win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more