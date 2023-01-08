'Are you kidding me?': Tommy Tiernan frustrated in Roy Keane interview

James Cox

If there's any interviewer to get Roy Keane to open up, it's Tommy Tiernan.

The comedian's chat show has been hugely popular since its launch on RTÉ, as it provides a unique version of the tried and tested format.

Rather than having time to prepare for guests, Tiernan goes in blind and is often surprised by who sits down opposite him.

On Saturday night, it was Manchester United legend Keane, an interview any presenter would relish.

Tiernan and Keane chatted about everything from the Cork native's upbringing, his relationship with alcohol, family and of course his football career.

While Keane has proved to be a box office pundit since retiring with his straight talking style, Tiernan isn't the first interviewer to struggle to get him to really open up.

His straight answer proved too much at one point, when he told Tiernan he didn't find fatherhood very challenging, the presenter replied: "Are you f*****g kidding me?"

When Tiernan told Keane he was being "guarded", he replied: "Do you want me to do a somersault?"

Viewers did enjoy the funny story the Keane shared about his first date with Theresa.

“I literally drove back to her car... this is all within 10 or 15 minutes. She said ‘what are you doing?’ I said, ‘well, you don't want to go for a drink. You don't want to go to pictures. What else can we do?’... and she got out. I said ‘I might see you next week.’ She said ‘I don't think so’, and slammed the door.

“That was our first date. And we’re still married.”

Tommy speaks to his first guest of Season 7, Roy Keane #TommyTiernanShow



Missed the start of tonight’s show? Catch up now on @RTEOne +1 or on the @RTEplayer tomorrow via https://t.co/vNTsmdOGP7 pic.twitter.com/INHLS9dIvU — Tommy Tiernan (@Tommedian) January 7, 2023

Keane also revealed the only time he cried during his career was after his departure from Manchester United in 2005, which came after a falling out with manager Alex Ferguson and a number of teammates.

Keane also confirmed his infamous tackle on Alf Inge Haaland was intentional, however, he played it down. "It seems a bit more dramatic than what it was really. I don't think it was as bad," he said.

He said Haaland's claims that it ended his career were over the top.