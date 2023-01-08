Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 12:01

Alex Iwobi injury blow for Everton as midfielder faces three weeks out of action

Iwobi left the pitch on a stretcher during Friday’s loss to Manchester United.
Alex Iwobi injury blow for Everton as midfielder faces three weeks out of action

By Mark Staniforth

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to be sidelined for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Everton confirmed the news following a scan and said Iwobi’s injury will be “managed conservatively” by their medical team.

Iwobi was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Old Trafford after being caught in a challenge by Tyrell Malacia.

The news will come as a blow to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has started the Nigerian in all but one of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season.

More in this section

Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii
Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys
West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford
soccerevertoniwobi
Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more