Thursday sport: Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge; inter-county GAA action

Updated 8:15pm

Soccer

Tonight’s Premier League meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City is underway at Stamford Bridge, where its 0-0 in the first half.

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and Phil Foden are among those returning to the City line-up.

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech come into the Chelsea starting XI.

Chelsea on Thursday paid Monaco €38 million for France international centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

The 21-year-old has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with the Stamford Bridge club.

Gaelic Games

They’re into the second half in this evening’s Munster Hurling League tie in Tralee.

Cork are well clear of rivals Kerry: as the team approach the final whistle, the score reads Cork 2-22, Kerry 2-8.

In the Kehoe Cup, Kildare trail Carlow as half-time approaches. The meeting of Meath and Wicklow is also approaching half-time, with the sides currently level.