Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 20:23

Thursday sport: Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge; inter-county GAA action

Here's a look at Thursday's sporting action.
Thursday sport: Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge; inter-county GAA action

Updated 8:15pm 

Soccer

Tonight’s Premier League meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City is underway at Stamford Bridge, where its 0-0 in the first half.

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and Phil Foden are among those returning to the City line-up.

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech come into the Chelsea starting XI.

Chelsea on Thursday paid Monaco €38 million for France international centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

The 21-year-old has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with the Stamford Bridge club.

Gaelic Games

They’re into the second half in this evening’s Munster Hurling League tie in Tralee.

Cork are well clear of rivals Kerry: as the team approach the final whistle, the score reads Cork 2-22, Kerry 2-8.

In the Kehoe Cup, Kildare trail Carlow as half-time approaches. The meeting of Meath and Wicklow is also approaching half-time, with the sides currently level.

More in this section

Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch
Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
premier leaguegaasports wrapkeyhoe cup
Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job

Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more