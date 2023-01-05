Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:29

Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history in Southampton-Forest match

The 37-year-old became the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in a Premier League game.
By PA Sport Staff

Bhupinder Singh Gill made history on Wednesday night when he became the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in a Premier League game.

Singh Gill officiated in Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s.

He followed in the footsteps of his brother Sunny Singh Gill, who earlier this season became the first British South Asian to referee an EFL game since their father Jarnail Singh, the first turbaned referee in English league football history.

Bhupinder Singh Gill officiated in Nottingham Forest’s win at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Speaking in the build-up to the game, Singh Gill said: “This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to.

“My family are also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me.”

Forest won the game thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s 27th-minute strike.

