Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 14:53

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with early-stage throat and breast cancers

The 66-year-old said the “double whammy is serious but still fixable”
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with early-stage throat and breast cancers

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.

The former world number one previously underwent treatment for early stage breast cancer in 2010.

Navratilova (66) said: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.”

Navratilova, winner of 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles, will not travel to this month’s Australian Open, where she was intending to work as a TV pundit, but a statement from her representative described the prognosis as “good”.

Wimbledon Winner.
Martina Navratilova, pictured in 1984, won nine Wimbledon women’s singles titles (PA)

“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” read the statement. “The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found  in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”

More in this section

Julian Alvarez has not had much rest after World Cup heroics – Pep Guardiola Julian Alvarez has not had much rest after World Cup heroics – Pep Guardiola
Erik ten Hag has confidence in Luke Shaw as a centre-back Erik ten Hag has confidence in Luke Shaw as a centre-back
Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton
tennismartina navratilovanavratilova
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more