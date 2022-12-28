Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 17:15

Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

The Ivory Coast international turned 20 last Thursday.
Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde

By Rachel Steinberg, PA

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde.

The Ivory Coast international, who celebrated his 20th birthday last week, will officially join the Blues on New Year’s Day.

Fofana has scored four goals across 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season for one of Erling Haaland’s former clubs.

A Chelsea statement read: “Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana.

“The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on January 1st, 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club.”

Fofana, who has reportedly signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, was integral to Molde securing the Eliteserien title last season, finishing with 15 goals and five assists in that competition and 21 across all tournaments.

He will offer Chelsea a fresh attacking option following the news that Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

A statement from the Norwegian top-flight club revealed Fofana was looking forward to following in the footsteps of his Chelsea idol.

Fofana could help fill the gap left by the injured Armando Broja
Fofana could help fill the gap left by the injured Armando Broja (Mike Egerton/PA)

It read: “The Ivorian forward has wreaked havoc, both in Norway and on the international stage! Now David Datro Fofana is ready for a new adventure in England and the Premier League.

“Fofana has previously revealed that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and that the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster.”

More in this section

Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga
Frank Lampard urges Everton fans to keep the faith after Wolves defeat Frank Lampard urges Everton fans to keep the faith after Wolves defeat
He’s a confident boy – Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah unfazed by starting role He’s a confident boy – Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah unfazed by starting role
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballerling haalandfofanadavid datro fofana
Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround

Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more