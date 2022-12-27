Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 06:49

Liverpool agree deal with PSV for Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo

The 23-year-old starred at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar, and is now on his way to England to finalise a switch to Merseyside.
Liverpool agree deal with PSV for Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo

By PA Sport Staff

PSV have announced they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands attacker starred at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar, and is now on his way to England to finalise a switch to Merseyside.

“PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo,” an official club statement read.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

PSV general manager Marcel Brands confirmed Gakpo’s anticipated transfer would be a “record” for the Eredivisie club.

Hirving Lozano’s move to Napoli in 2019 for a reported 42 million euros was the previous highest sale by the Dutch outfit.

A club statement added: “Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee.”

“But this is a record transfer for PSV,” said general manager Brands.

More in this section

Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action
Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore
Newcastle brush aside Leicester to make it six Premier League wins in a row Newcastle brush aside Leicester to make it six Premier League wins in a row
soccerpremier leagueliverpooltransferscody gakpo
Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four

Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more