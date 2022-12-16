Salomon Rondon agrees to terminate Everton contract six months early

Carl Markham, PA

Everton striker Salomon Rondon has agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early.

The 33-year-old Venezuela international has made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.

Rondon, signed by former manager Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2021, made a total of 31 appearances, which includes 13 starts but just three goals.

“Salomon Rondon will leave Everton on January 1st, 2023 after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract,” read an Everton statement.

“The 33-year-old’s deal was initially due to end at the end of June 2023. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future.”