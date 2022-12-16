Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 11:09

Football rumours: Shakhtar president will decide Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future

Shakhtar are understood to value the talented winger at £85million.
Football rumours: Shakhtar president will decide Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Ukrainian outfit have insisted their president will decide the 21-year-old’s future – once they receive any formal offers, the Daily Mail writes. Shakhtar are understood to value the talented winger at £85million.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports via Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea are allegedly on the verge of signing Molde’s David Datro Fofana as a replacement for injured striker Armando Broja. The 19-year-old Ivorian is reportedly valued at more than 10m euros.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus during the FIFA World Cup Group H match
Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton remain in a strong position to sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after the 22-year-old’s impressive World Cup campaign for Ghana, according to Sky Sports via the Liverpool Echo.

And Manchester United and Tottenham target Kim Min-jae has distanced himself from a potential move to the Premier League, insisting that the transfer speculation ahead of the January window is “disturbing” him, the Daily Mail says. The Napoli defender, who played a major role for South Korea as they reached the World Cup’s round of 16, has impressed since joining the Italian giants for £16million last summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England’s Bukayo Saka rues a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match
England’s Bukayo Saka (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bukayo Saka: 90 min reports Manchester City’s future transfer plans involve trying to sign the 21-year-old Arsenal and England winger, along with Jude Bellingham.

Sofyan Amrabat: Soccernews says the agency that represents the 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder wants the the Morocco international to join Liverpool.

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup
Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for the rest of the season Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for the rest of the season
French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling
soccerpremier leaguetransfersbukayo sakagossipmykhaylo mudrykmohammed kudussofyan amrabatdavid datro fofanakim min-jae
Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more