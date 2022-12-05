Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 07:41

Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. PSV are also believed to be keen on the move, with the club looking to cash in on Gakpo’s brilliant form for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

However, the Daily Mirror says PSV’s heightened price tag for Gakpo could be too much for United. It is speculated that the Dutch club want as much as £50m. Should that be too high a price, the Mirror reports United would shift their attentions to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

South Korea v Portugal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Education City Stadium
Rafael Leao in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun reports Barcelona are looking to swoop on Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old Ghanaian has also had a strong showing in Qatar, with Ajax expected to demand around £40m for his services.

Elsewhere, Watford are putting the finishing touches on a four-and-a-half-year deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to the Watford Observer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland File Photo
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland: Spanish outlet Sport says the Manchester City striker is on Real Madrid’s radar for 2024.

Matheus Cunha: Everton and Leeds have joined Aston Villa and Wolves in the hunt for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

More in this section

‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge ‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight
Sunday sport: Kilmacud Crokes retain Leinster football title Sunday sport: Kilmacud Crokes retain Leinster football title
soccerpremier leaguetransfersgossiprafael leaocody gakpomohammed kudusismael kone
Yuto Nagatomo calls for Japan to evoke the ‘Samurai spirit’ in Croatia tie

Yuto Nagatomo calls for Japan to evoke the ‘Samurai spirit’ in Croatia tie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more