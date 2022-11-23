Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 10:10

‘I cannot be in a better place’ – Pep Guardiola commits to Man City until 2025

The 51-year-old’s previous deal at the Etihad Stadium had been due to expire at the end of the season.
‘I cannot be in a better place’ – Pep Guardiola commits to Man City until 2025

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016.

Guardiola said in a statement from the club: “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

 

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue.

“He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

More in this section

‘We have a good team as well’ – Tyler Adams says US ‘not intimidated’ by England ‘We have a good team as well’ – Tyler Adams says US ‘not intimidated’ by England
Football rumours: Unclear future for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man Utd exit Football rumours: Unclear future for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man Utd exit
Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry record as France power past Australia Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry record as France power past Australia
soccerpremier leagueman citypep guardiolakhaldoon al mubarak
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more