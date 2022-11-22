Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Thomson Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

United said the club had “initiated appropriate steps” following Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he said he does not have respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a total of 145 goals in 346 appearances for United across two spells, 27 since returning in the summer of 2021.

The 37-year-old finished as their top scorer with 24 last term but scored only three in 16 appearances this season, and just one in the Premier League.