Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 17:50

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Thomson Reuters

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

United said the club had “initiated appropriate steps” following Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he said he does not have respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a total of 145 goals in 346 appearances for United across two spells, 27 since returning in the summer of 2021.

The 37-year-old finished as their top scorer with 24 last term but scored only three in 16 appearances this season, and just one in the Premier League.

More in this section

Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row
Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion
Nicolas Colsaerts named a vice-captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team Nicolas Colsaerts named a vice-captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
manchester unitedcristiano ronaldo
Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States

Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more