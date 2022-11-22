Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 12:14

ITV Sport’s technical director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Friend Neil Stainsby, a TV studio director, posted on Twitter that Roger Pearce had been set to retire in five weeks’ time.
ITV Sport’s technical director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

By Ben Mitchell, PA

ITV Sport’s technical director has died while heading the channel’s World Cup coverage in Qatar, the channel has said.

The death of Roger Pearce, who has been part of ITV’s major sports event team since the 1988 Olympics, was announced on air by sports presenter Mark Pougatch.

He said: “We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar.

“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup has sadly passed away.

“Roger and his team are the brilliant people who bring you the pictures into your homes and make it all happen.

“Roger was a hugely respected figure in the TV sport broadcasting industry, for ITV he has been instrumental in the logistical planning and delivery of rugby world cups as well as the football world cups as well as the Euros.

“He always had a smile on his face and left a smile on your faces.

“He was utterly dedicated, professional, charming and hugely popular.

“He will be missed by so many people inside the industry and at home.”

Friend Neil Stainsby, a TV studio director, posted on Twitter that Mr Pearce had been set to retire in five weeks’ time.

He wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of my friend and former colleague at ITV Meridian, Roger Pearce. He died on his last assignment in Qatar before retirement in 5 weeks time. RIP Roger.”

Mr Pearce started his career as an engineer at Grampian TV and worked in other ITV regions such as TVS and Meridian before joining ITV network sport full time in 2001 and becoming its technical director in 2008.

More in this section

Thousands of empty seats in opening games at Qatar 2022 Thousands of empty seats in opening games at Qatar 2022
Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States
Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row
qatardeathwalesitvworld cuppearceenlandmark pougatchneil stainsbyroger pearce
Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more