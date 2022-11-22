Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

By PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to resign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report in The Sun which cites Spanish outlet Marca. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford, but Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.

The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international from three other Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Brighton and Fulham.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with Roma (John Walton/PA)

The Mirror reports that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is attempting to negotiate a January transfer of Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin. The 27-year-old full-back returned to home-town club Barcelona in September from Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Chelsea ‘WON’T let Romelu Lukaku extend Inter Milan loan transfer by another year as they fear being left out of pocket’https://t.co/XS7ZkvjrKu — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 22, 2022

AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Marco Sportiello from Atalanta as free agent in June 2023. Negotiations are in progress. 🚨🔴⚫️ @DiMarzio #Milan



Sportiello could replace Tatarusanu as new backup goalkeeper. Mike Maignan, considered untouchable. pic.twitter.com/YixDsE2lHI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2022

Players to watch

Leroy Sane: Arsenal have enquired with Bayern Munich about the 26-year-old former Manchester City winger, according to 90Min.

Ruslan Malinovskyi: Italian publication Calciomercato reports Tottenham are considering a move for the 29-year-old Atalanta midfielder.