Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 08:43

Fifa launches new captain's armband on eve of World Cup

England’s Harry Kane and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the OneLove armbands in Qatar before Saturday’s announcement
Fifa launches new captain's armband on eve of World Cup

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter, Doha

Fifa has launched a new captain’s armband on the eve of the World Cup, with a group of nations including England and Wales already intending to wear their own anti-discrimination version.

Captains of nine European nations, including England’s Harry Kane and Wales’ Gareth Bale, will wear the OneLove armbands in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

A release from Fifa issued on Saturday morning confirmed it was partnering with the United Nations agencies to run social campaigns throughout the tournament, with a different campaign for each round.

The quarter-final theme will be “no discrimination”.

The English Football Association and other members of the working group who are committed to wearing the OneLove banner were already due to meet on Saturday, and it is understood the group will seek clarity on this latest move from Fifa.

The FA has not received any response from Fifa to its request last month for permission to wear the OneLove armband, but its chief executive Mark Bullingham has since said England are prepared to be fined for wearing it.

More in this section

Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia
Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway Stephen Kenny bemoans defensive errors as Ireland beaten by Norway
worldcuparmbandonelove
Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18

Luke Shaw ready to offer experience eight years on from World Cup bow aged 18

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more