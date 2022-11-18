Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 14:14

Arsenal promote Edu Gaspar to become club’s first sporting director

The former Brazil and Gunners midfielder has been technical director since 2019.
Arsenal promote Edu Gaspar to become club’s first sporting director

By PA Sport staff

Arsenal have promoted technical director Edu Gaspar into a new role as the club’s first-ever sporting director.

Former Brazil and Arsenal midfielder Edu, 44, who became the Gunners’ first technical director in 2019, was last month reported to be a target for a number of European rivals.

An Arsenal statement read: “We are delighted to announce that Edu Gaspar has been appointed as Arsenal’s first-ever sporting director.

“Edu’s promotion sees him assume over-arching responsibility for all our academy activities, in addition to his existing responsibilities across men’s and women’s football.”

Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham added: “We are delighted that Edu is recommitting his future to the club that he so clearly loves, after making such a positive and critical contribution to our progress in his time with us so far.

“Edu’s promotion formalises his already growing influence over our academy operations, and we look forward to (academy manager) Per (Mertesacker) and Edu working together to strengthen the integration between our men’s first-team and academy yet further.”

Edu, who spent four years as a player at Arsenal from 2001-05 and made 15 senior appearances for Brazil, returned to the club as technical director from a similar role at the Brazilian FA in the summer of 2019.

More in this section

Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview Manchester United start ‘appropriate steps’ after Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Andy Farrell expects ‘a different vibe’ when Ireland take on wounded Wallabies Andy Farrell expects ‘a different vibe’ when Ireland take on wounded Wallabies
Pat Gilroy returns to Dublin management team Pat Gilroy returns to Dublin management team
soccerpremier leaguefootballarsenaledu gaspar
Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia

Talking points as Ireland look to sign off in style against Australia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more