Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 18:01

I’m over the moon – Curtis Jones buzzing after signing new Liverpool deal

The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 81 appearances since making his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in January 2019.
I’m over the moon – Curtis Jones buzzing after signing new Liverpool deal

By Andy Hampson, PA

Liverpool have announced midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 81 appearances since making his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in January 2019.

The club have not stated the length of the contract but the PA news agency understands the player is now committed to Anfield until 2027.

The deal supersedes a previous contract signed in July 2020, reflecting his ongoing development and increasing importance to the squad.

Jones, who joined Liverpool when he was six, told the club’s website: “First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance.

“And of course for me, I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing. It was an easy thing (to decide to renew).

“It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser. I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life. I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jones, who is also an England Under-21 international, has been part of a Liverpool squad which has won the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

More in this section

Andy Farrell expects ‘a different vibe’ when Ireland take on wounded Wallabies Andy Farrell expects ‘a different vibe’ when Ireland take on wounded Wallabies
Pat Gilroy returns to Dublin management team Pat Gilroy returns to Dublin management team
Gianni Infantino deluded to expect silence on Qatar issues – Kick It Out chief Gianni Infantino deluded to expect silence on Qatar issues – Kick It Out chief
soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpoolcurtis jones
Rafael Nadal ends losing streak to finish ATP Finals campaign on positive note

Rafael Nadal ends losing streak to finish ATP Finals campaign on positive note

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more