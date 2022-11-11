UCD secure another season of top-flight football in play-off victory over Waterford

Fiachra Gallagher

UCD will play in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division again next season, surviving their promotion/relegation play-off final against Waterford FC on Friday night.

A first-half goal from Tom Lonergan was the difference — the Students prevailed 1-0 in the clash at Richmond Park in Inchicore.

🎥 | GOAL! Thomas Lonergan gives UCD the lead in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final! 🥅 What a delivery by Alex Nolan 🙌📭 Watch live | https://t.co/jPdwV1Ivf4 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/f9W6G6UYGj — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 11, 2022

A dramatic finish saw Waterford awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute of the match, giving The Blues a lifeline — but Junior Quitirna failed to hit the target, firing over from the spot.