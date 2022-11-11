Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 21:37

UCD secure another season of top-flight football in play-off victory over Waterford

A first-half goal from Tom Lonergan was the difference — the Students prevailed 1-0 in the clash at Richmond Park in Inchicore.
Fiachra Gallagher

UCD will play in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division again next season, surviving their promotion/relegation play-off final against Waterford FC on Friday night.

A dramatic finish saw Waterford awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute of the match, giving The Blues a lifeline — but Junior Quitirna failed to hit the target, firing over from the spot.

