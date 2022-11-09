Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 11:21

Football rumours: Arsenal close in on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

A deal to bring the 21-year-old to North London could be complete within a few months.
Football rumours: Arsenal close in on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal have reportedly held positive talks with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Daily Mail, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, says the Gunners have got over their previous fears of the Ukrainian winger’s £45m (€51 million) price tag, and a deal to bring the 21-year-old to North London could be complete within a few months.

The Evening Standard reports Chelsea are among three clubs chasing Palmeiras young gun Endrick. The Blues are believed to have already had several meetings with the 16-year-old striker but may ultimately need to contend with Real Madrid and Paris St Germain for his signature.

Portugal v Netherlands – Nations League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Memphis Depay in action for the Netherlands (Mike Egerton/PA)

Memphis Depay is set to call time on his stay with Barcelona, according to the Daily Express. Citing Mundo Deportivo, the paper says the 28-year-old forward is intent on leaving the club in January, with former club Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs waiting in the wings to swoop.

The Express, via Danish outlet Ekstra Bladset, also reports Liverpool have sent scouts to look at Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen, with a view to acquiring the 21-year-old in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ben Brereton Diaz: Manchester United are at the head of a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Blackburn striker, reports website 90min.

George Hall: The Daily Mail says Leeds are interested in the Birmingham midfielder.

More in this section

Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson’s ‘brilliant mentality’ in bid for England call Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson’s ‘brilliant mentality’ in bid for England call
Lewis Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Emma Raducanu seeks Harry Kane advice around pressures of elite sport Emma Raducanu seeks Harry Kane advice around pressures of elite sport
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballliverpooltransfersarsenaltottenhamgossipmykhaylo mudryk
Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling

Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more