Football rumours: Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Reports suggest there have been complications in talks between Leao and AC Milan.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing Sky Sports Italy, the Mirror says there have been complications in talks between Leao and his current club AC Milan, opening the window for the London club to swoop in with a potential mammoth offer.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones
Could Nathan Jones be on the way to Southampton? (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Luton boss Nathan Jones is almost certain to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager at Southampton. Hassenhuttl was fired on Monday after the Saints’ 4-1 home Premier League defeat to Newcastle. Talks with Jones then progressed quickly, with the paper reporting he could be in the dugout for Southampton as early as Saturday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

However, The Guardian says there is still a chance for Southampton to ultimately go in a different direction, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank and River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo among the club’s other options.

Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Could there be Premier League interest in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo? (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Cody Gakpo: Website 90min reports the PSV Eindhoven winger was among the players monitored by Premier League scouts during Sunday’s clash with Ajax.

Jonathan David: Everton could face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for the services of the Lille striker, according to the Liverpool Echo.

