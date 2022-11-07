Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon

By PA Sport Staff
Tottenham are assessing a move for Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in January, according to The Sun.
Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer, while a £40 million (€45 million) bid from Chelsea was also dodged.
The same paper writes Leeds are in front in a chase for 18-year-old Birmingham midfielder George Hall, who is available in January.
Meanwhile, the Mirror writes Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the side. Bissaka’s old club, Crystal Palace, are said to be interested in taking back the24-year-old right back.
Social media round-up
Tottenham could be about to raid Everton once again #THFC #EFC https://t.co/bC24JWllzF
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 7, 2022
Luis Suárez, now saying goodbye to Nacional Montevideo after winning the title as he will focus on World Cup with Uruguay. 🇺🇾 #Suarez
Suárez will be free agent again in January. pic.twitter.com/1iqDA2abxn
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2022
Players to watch
Eden Hazard: Spanish outlet El Nacional reports Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward.