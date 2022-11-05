Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 16:39

Rhys McClenaghan claims historic gold medal at World Gymnastics Championships

The Down-native followed up his impressive performances in qualifying to become Ireland's first world champion in gymnastics.
Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has claimed pommel horse gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

23-year-old McClenaghan was a bronze medal at the 2019 championships in Stuttgart.

McClenaghan's routine scored him 15.300, well ahead of silver medalist Ahmad Abu Al Soud, who came in at 14.886.

