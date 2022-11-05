Rhys McClenaghan claims historic gold medal at World Gymnastics Championships

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has claimed pommel horse gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

The Down-native followed up his impressive performances in qualifying to become Ireland's first world champion in gymnastics.

23-year-old McClenaghan was a bronze medal at the 2019 championships in Stuttgart.

A moment ☘️ A routine to remember 🤸 pic.twitter.com/jNapSDnUj3 — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) November 5, 2022

McClenaghan's routine scored him 15.300, well ahead of silver medalist Ahmad Abu Al Soud, who came in at 14.886.