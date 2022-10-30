Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 15:22

Pablo Mari discharged from hospital as Arsenal players pay tribute

The defender, on loan at Monza, was injured in a supermarket stabbing in Milan.
Pablo Mari discharged from hospital as Arsenal players pay tribute

By PA Sport Staff

Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital after the Arsenal defender was injured in a supermarket stabbing in Milan.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Monza, underwent surgery to reconstruct damaged back muscles, but the Serie A club confirmed on Sunday that Mari has now returned home.

He was one of five victims of a knife attack in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, on Thursday evening.

Leicester City v Arsenal – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital (Rui Vieira/PA)

The chairman and chief executive of the Carrefour chain said one employee died from their injuries, while a sixth person was treated for shock.

Monza said in a statement that Mari will undergo a period of “absolute rest”.

It added: “AC Monza sincerely thanks Professor Osvaldo Chiara and all the professionals of the Trauma Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.”

Arsenal players paid tribute to their team-mate after opening the scoring against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with goalscorer Gabriel Martinelli and skipper Granit Xhaka holding up Mari’s shirt in tribute.

The Spanish defender thanked well-wishers on social media on Friday, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed alongside his wife.

He wrote: “After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to say thanks for all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.”

A Monza statement published on Friday suggested Mari would be out of action for around two months.

More in this section

Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage
Frank Lampard heaps praise on Jordan Pickford after Everton draw at Fulham Frank Lampard heaps praise on Jordan Pickford after Everton draw at Fulham
Alonso hints Lewis Hamilton had easier ride than Verstappen on road to F1 glory Alonso hints Lewis Hamilton had easier ride than Verstappen on road to F1 glory
soccerpremier leaguearsenalgabriel martinellimaripablo mari
Max Verstappen beats George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole in Mexican GP

Max Verstappen beats George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole in Mexican GP

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more